Priya Mani Raj turned a year older on June 4. The actress, who will next be seen in Shah Rukh Khan starrer Jawan, has shared pics on Instagram from her intimate birthday bash. She even thanked her fans for extending warm wishes across social media platforms. She mentioned in her note, “Grateful to every one for making my day so so special !! Thank you for all the love and warm wishes !!” Jawan: Shah Rukh Khan and Priyamani Reunite! Actress Confirms Chennai Express-Like Peppy Number in Atlee's Next (Watch Video).

Priya Mani Raj Birthday Pics

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Priya Mani Raj (@pillumani)

