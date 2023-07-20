The highly-awaited movie Project K is all set to create a buzz at the grand launch during San Diego Comic-Con, and fans are in for a treat as Kamal Haasan arrived to add star power to the event. The film stars an ensemble cast including Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, Deepika Padukone, and Disha Patani. Produced by Vyjayanthi Movies, Project K promises an epic cinematic experience. With fans eagerly awaiting the movie's first glimpse, Kamal Haasan's interaction with them has escalated excitement. Mark your calendars as the movie's launch unfolds on July 20 in the US and July 21 in India, promising a double dose of excitement for fans worldwide. Project K: Deepika Padukone’s Intriguing First Look from Nag Ashwin’s Sci-Fi Film Unveiled! (View Pic).