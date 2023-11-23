Pulimada (Tiger's Den), directed and written by AK Sajan, is a gripping Malayalam thriller, starring Joju George and Aishwarya Rajesh. The film weaves a tale of suspense and intrigue, complemented by a talented ensemble cast including Chemban Vinod Jose and Lijomol Jose. The film released on Netflix on November 23 and is available to stream now on the OTT platform. Pulimada Movie: Review, Cast, Plot, Trailer, Release Date – All You Need To Know About Joju George and Aishwarya Rajesh’s Malayalam Film.

Pulimada on Netflix:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)