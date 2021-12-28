There have been some major releases after Pushpa: The Rise hit the theatres. However, that has not affected the Allu Arjun starrer. It still continues to have a strong run at the box office, especially the Hindi version. The film directed by Sukumar has won audiences hearts and the results are clearly reflected. The total collection of Pushpa’s Hindi version is Rs 39.95 crore.

Pushpa Hindi Version Box Office Update

#Pushpa shows no signs of fatigue in mass pockets… #PushpaHindi emerges first choice of moviegoers in *those circuits* — much, much ahead of #83TheFilm and even #SpiderMan… [Week 2] Fri 2.31 cr, Sat 3.75 cr, Sun 4.25 cr, Mon 2.75 cr. Total: ₹ 39.95 cr. #India biz… HIT. pic.twitter.com/Sjhiz9dxAV — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) December 28, 2021

