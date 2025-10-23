Ayushmann Khurrana and Rashmika Mandanna's supernatural rom-com Thamma made a grand Diwali opening at the box office on October 21, 2025. The Maddock Horror Comedy Universe (MHCU) film opened big with INR 25. Let us see how the film performed on Wednesday (October 22). According to a report shared by trade analyst Taran Adarsh, Thamma collected INR19.23 crore on its Day 2 in India. The total collections of the film now stand at INR 44.34 crore, and it is expected to cross the INR 50 crore mark on Day 3. Thamma also stars Paresh Rawal and Nawazuddin Siddiqui in key roles. The movie bankrolled by Dinesh Vijan and Amars Kaushik is reportedly made on a budget of INR 150 crore. ‘Thamma’ Movie Review: Not Enough Bite in Ayushmann Khurrana and Rashmika Mandanna’s Supernatural Romcom (LatestLY Exclusive).

‘Thamma’ Box Office Update

#Thamma continues its super-solid run on Day 2 [Wednesday]… Coming off a big holiday on Tuesday, the film did witness a dip at select centres, but strong evening and night show occupancies helped cover the shortfall. A key highlight is the strong backing from family audiences,… pic.twitter.com/7WZNn7weRX — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) October 23, 2025

Watch the Trailer of ‘Thamma’:

