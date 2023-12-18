Queen Elizabeth is the upcoming Malayalam film starring Meera Jasmine and Narain in the leading roles. Directed by M Padmakumar, the trailer of the film glimpses Meera’s character as a ‘Devil Lady’, who is unmarried and headstrong. On the other hand, Narain’s character is seen trying his best to woo her. The film promises to be a light-hearted family entertainer and it is all set to be released in theatres on December 29. Queen Elizabeth Song ‘Pookkale Vaanile’: KS Harisankar’s Onam Special Track Glimpses Meera Jasmine and Narain Ram’s Chemistry in the Upcoming Film (Watch Lyrical Video).

Watch The Trailer Of Queen Elizabeth Movie Below:

