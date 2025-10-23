Google CEO Sundar Pichai announced the appointment of Karthik Narai as Chief Product and Business Officer of Google Cloud. Pichai said that Narain will work with Google Cloud customers to help them transform their businesses using AI. In his new role, Narain will play a key part in driving the growth of Google Cloud. Narain said, "The opportunity to unlock immense value for Google Cloud’s customers and partners is unparalleled, and I can’t wait to get started." Microsoft Return to Office Policy: Tech Giant Exempts Certain Roles To Offer Flexible Work Options; Check Details.

Google CEO Sundar Pichai Announces Karthik Narain Appointment

