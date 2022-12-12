Superstar Rajinikanth has turned a year older today. On the occasion of his 72nd birthday today, Dhanush has extended heartfelt wishes to his former father-in-law on Twitter. He wished him saying ‘Happy birthday THALAIVA’. Rajinikanth Birthday: 5 Popular Dance Numbers of Thalaivar That Will Get You Grooving (Watch Videos).

Dhanush Wishes Superstar Rajinikanth

Happy birthday THALAIVA 🙏🙏🙏 — Dhanush (@dhanushkraja) December 12, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)