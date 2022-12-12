Rajinikanth has fans across the globe. Be it his signature pose, style, movies dialogues or dance moves, fans love to enact it. Fondly called as Thalaivar, the superstar has turned 72-year-old today and even now with his humble attitude and quirky roles, he manages to win audiences’ hearts. Over the years, his contribution to the world of cinema has been impeccable. He has done impressive roles throughout his acting career spanning over five decades. He is loved for his charismatic screen presence and about his foot-tapping dance numbers, one just cannot stop talking about it. Annaatthe Song Marudhaani: Rajinikanth, Meena, Khushbu, Keerthy Suresh Come Together For A Vibrant And Colourful Track! (Watch Video).

Rajinikanth’s swag and style for every dance number has managed to grab fans’ eyeballs. Just like delivering blockbuster films, he has delivered innumerable hit dance numbers as well. We bet, these popular songs from his films will get you grooving instantly. On the occasion of the iconic superstar’s birthday today, let’s take a look at some of his popular dance numbers. Rajinikanth's Petta Song Marana Mass Enthralls International Audiences Thanks to V Unbeatable's Killer Act on America's Got Talent (Watch Video).

Marana Mass

The song from Petta is a mass number that’s loaded with Thalaivar’s swag and cool dance moves. Composed by Anirudh Ravichander, it is a perfect track to get every dancing together.

Thillana Thillana

This was one of the hit songs from 1995 film Muthu and a popular track featuring Rajinikanth and Meena. From their costumes, to the beats of the song, dance steps and their chemistry, it was a hit track back then.

Kilimanjaro

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Rajinikanth took everyone by surprise with their performance along with a host of tribal dancers in the background. This notable track from Enthiran was composed by AR Rahman and was filmed at Machu Picchu in Peru.

Devuda Devuda

A fast-paced number from the iconic movie Chandramukhi, crooned by the late SP Balasubrahmanyam. Fans then were amazed by Rajinikanth’s style in the song, with white pants and printed shirt and denim jacket.

Annaatthe Annaatthe

This song is special not just because it has Rajinikanth flaunting his vibrant dance moves in traditional avatar, but it was also SP Balasubrahmanyam’s last song before his death.

These are a few of the dance numbers of superstar Rajinikanth that will be cherished by fans forever. Here’s wishing Thalaivar a fantastic birthday and a fabulous year ahead!

