SS Rajamouli’s magnum opus RRR released in theatres on March 25. The Ram Charan – Jr NTR starrer has received fantastic response from the audience. Filmmaker Shankar Shanmugham too has praised RRR movie. He called the film as ‘Ravishing, Riveting, Robust’. He also mentioned in his post, “@AlwaysRamCharan-Raging Performance & Screen presence. @tarak9999’s Radiant Bheem captivates your heart. Ur imagination stays undefeated, hats off “MahaRaja”mouli.”

Shankar Shanmugham On RRR Movie

Ravishing,Riveting,Robust.A Roar that’ll echo throughout times.Thanks to the whole team for an unparalleled experience.@AlwaysRamCharan-Raging Performance & Screen presence.@tarak9999 ‘s Radiant Bheem captivates your heart.Ur imagination stays undefeated,hats off “MahaRaja”mouli. — Shankar Shanmugham (@shankarshanmugh) March 25, 2022

