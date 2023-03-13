The song “Naatu Naatu” from RRR has won in the Best Original Song category at the 95th Academy Awards. The film’s director SS Rajamouli took to Twitter and tweeted ‘Jai Hind’ on “Naatu Naatu” song’s big win at Oscars 2023. RRR at Oscars 2023: SS Rajamouli’s Film’s Track ‘Naatu Naatu’ Wins for Best Original Song; All You Need To Know About the Oscar-Winning Dance Number.

SS Rajamouli On “Naatu Naatu” Winning The Oscar

Jai Hind 🇮🇳 — rajamouli ss (@ssrajamouli) March 13, 2023

