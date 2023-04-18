Samantha Ruth Prabhu took to Instagram today and shared a cryptic yet inspiring post. "You have a right over your action and not its fruits," reads a part of the actress' quote from Bhagwat Gita. To note, Sam's post on Karma comes right after her latest release Shaakuntalam’s box office failure and producer-director Chittibabu’s ill comments about her career. "Her career as the heroine is finished and she cannot get back to stardom again," he said in an interview. Shakuntalam: Samantha Ruth Prabhu Opens Up About Her Training Session Of Her Upcoming Film, Says ‘Talking, Running, Even Crying’ (View Post).

Samantha Ruth Prabhu Talks About Karma:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Samantha (@samantharuthprabhuoffl)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)