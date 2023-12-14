Exciting news awaits fans of Adivi Sesh and Shruti Haasan as the official title and first look of their upcoming pan-India film are set to be revealed on December 18. The film, directed by acclaimed cinematographer Shaneil Deo, recognized for his work in Telugu hits like Kshanam and Goodachari starring Adivi, marks Deo's directorial debut. Notably, this project signifies Adivi's second foray into Hindi cinema, following his impactful role in the successful 2022 film Major. Goodachari Clocks 5 Years: Adivi Sesh Shares Pic on Insta to Celebrate the Occasion (View Post).

Adivi Sesh-Shruti Haasan's Upcoming Film Update

