Dacoit: A Love Story is an upcoming action drama starring Adivi Sesh and Mrunal Thakur in lead roles. Directed by cinematographer Shaneil Deo in his directorial debut, the film also features filmmaker-actor Anurag Kashyap in a pivotal role. The makers have unveiled his first-look poster, introducing him as Inspector Swamy. In the intense look, Kashyap sports a black ensemble, a salt-and-pepper appearance, a beaded chain, and a tikka on his forehead, with other police officials visible in the background. The film Dacoit is being shot simultaneously in Telugu and Hindi. ‘Dacoit’: Mrunal Thakur Replaces Shruti Haasan As Female Lead in Adivi Sesh’s Film.

Anurag Kashyap in ‘Dacoit: A Love Story’

