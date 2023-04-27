A letter from Malayalam actor Shane Nigam to RDX producer Sophia Paul has gone viral on the internet. The actor, who has been banned by Malayalam film bodies over his ‘intolerable behaviour’ on sets of the film, has written a letter to Sophia demanding her to give due importance to his role as he was promised during casting. Shane mentioned in the letter, “I had been informed that I have been casted in the movie as a lead actor along with co-stars.” He also stated, “I humbly request you to give primary importance to the role of mine at the stage of marketing, promotion and branding of the movie.” Shane Nigam Walks Out of RDX Movie Sets in Middle of Film's Shoot; Reports Allege Misbehaviour From the Star Multiple Times.

Shane Nigam’s Letter To Film Producer Sophia Paul

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)