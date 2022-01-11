Silambarasan TR has been honoured with a doctorate by Vels University today (January 11) for his “distinguished excellence in the field of cinema”. The honorary doctorate was presented to the actor, who is also known as STR or Simbu, by Dr Ishari K Ganesh. Pictures of the actor receiving the award and posing with his family have taken internet by storm. Fans pouring congratulatory messages by using the hashtag #DrSilambarasanTR.

#DrSilambarasanTR

Actor Receives The Prestigious Honour

Wishing lots more of laurels and honours to one of my favourites @SilambarasanTR_ sir who received the honorary doctorate today 👏👏🙏 #DrSilambarasanTR Proud 🎓 pic.twitter.com/jzEpKmSMmL — Akshara Reddy OfficiaI (@Akshara_Reddy_) January 11, 2022

Simbu Honoured By Vels University

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)