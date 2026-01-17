India-born all-rounder Jerrssis Wadia produced a moment of individual brilliance, claiming a spectacular diving catch to dismiss Pakistan international Mohammed Rizwan during the Adelaide Strikers vs Melbourne Renegades BBL 2025-26 match. The athletic grab at the Adelaide Oval has quickly become a viral highlight, marking a high point in what has been a breakout debut season for the 24-year-old Mumbai-born cricketer. Against Lloyd Pope, Rizwan looked to play the sweep shot toward the backward square-leg boundary; however, Wadia reacted instantaneously, moving swiftly to his left, intercepting the ball just inches above the turf with both hands. Fans can check the video below. Angry Babar Azam Smashes Boundary Cushion After Being Dismissed, Pakistan Batter Was Furious As Steve Smith Denied Him Single (Watch Video).

India-Born Jerrssis Wadia Shines In Field

Great catch, that! Jerrssis Wadia takes a ripper to dismiss Muhammad Rizwan in Adelaide. #BBL15 pic.twitter.com/lk1C5We7uF — KFC Big Bash League (@BBL) January 17, 2026

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (BBL). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

