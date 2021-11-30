Chembolu Seetharama Sastry, popularly known as Sirivennela Seetharama Sastry, was a noted lyricist of Telugu Cinema. He was reportedly hospitalised for lung-related ailments at a private hospital in Hyderabad. The 66-year-old passed away today (November 30) due to pneumonia. He was one of the most loved lyricist of Tollywood. In 2019 he was honoured with the Padma Shri for his contributions in the field of arts and aesthetics. Actor Prakash Raj has condoled the demise of the noted lyricist. He mentioned in his tweet, ‘YOU WERE THE BEST GURUJI’.

Sirivennela Seetharama Sastry Passes Away

జగమంత కుటుంబం మీది మీరు లేక ఏకాకి జీవితం మాది...🙏. Unbearable loss thank you for the poetic perceptions which added meaning in to our lives .. YOU WERE THE BEST GURUJI #SirivennelaSitaramasastry garu #RIP pic.twitter.com/JucPDYiVTa — Prakash Raj (@prakashraaj) November 30, 2021

