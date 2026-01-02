Hyderabad, January 2: A major trunk main pipeline connecting the Godavari water source in Ramagundam to Hyderabad ruptured early Friday near Karimnagar, sending thousands of gallons of treated water flooding into nearby fields. The breach occurred at the Bommakal Pumping Station stretch, prompting an immediate shutdown of the supply line to prevent further wastage. The Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWSSB) confirmed that emergency repairs are underway, but warned of a significant 19-hour disruption. Residents in several parts of Hyderabad, including Kukatpally, Miyapur, and Enclave areas, will face dry taps or low pressure through Saturday morning. This incident follows recurring concerns over aging infrastructure within the Godavari Drinking Water Supply Project. Technical teams are currently on-site for welding and restoration, with officials urging citizens to conserve existing water reserves until regular supply resumes. Hyderabad: Woman Techie Among 3 Arrested for Drug Peddling; LSD Blots, Hydroponic Ganja and 15 Grams of MDMA Seized.

Pipeline Burst in Hyderabad

VIDEO | Telangana: Major water pipeline connecting Ramagundam and Hyderabad bursts in Karimnagar. (Full video available on PTI Videos - https://t.co/n147TvrpG7) pic.twitter.com/Z1RFbTPxqR — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) January 2, 2026

