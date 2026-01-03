Weather on January 3 will remain largely dry with winter chill dominating many regions, according to forecasts and meteorological alerts. Mumbai is set for a sunny, dry day with temperatures rising to around 28-29 °C, with no significant rain expected as winter persists. Delhi will be cold and foggy with heavy morning fog and daytime highs near 17 °C, limiting visibility and continuing the chill in the capital. Chennai will see mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies with warm daytime highs around 30-31 °C, typical of coastal south India. Bengaluru and Hyderabad both anticipate clear to hazy sunshine with mild winter warmth, highs in the mid-20s °C and no rain. In the Himalayan foothills, Shimla will be cold with sunny intervals and daytime highs around 12-13 °C. Kolkata remains hazy with mild winter temperatures near 24 °C, following recent cold conditions but generally dry weather. Overall, rain is unlikely for these metros on January 3. Mumbai Rains Welcome New Year 2026 as City Wakes Up to Unusual January Showers (Watch Videos).

Mumbai Weather Today, January 3

Delhi Weather Today, January 3

Chennai Weather Today, January 3

Bengaluru Weather Today, January 3

Hyderabad Weather Today, January 3

Kolkata Weather Today, January 3

Shimla Weather Today, January 3

