Well, it’s official! Sandeep Reddy Vanga has found his replacement for Deepika Padukone, who reportedly walked out of his upcoming film Spirit over pay and work hours issues. The replacement is the gorgeous Triptii Dimri, who previously worked with Vanga in the blockbuster Animal - a role that turned her into a national crush. Prabhas is playing the male lead in Spirit, and reports suggest the film may also feature another female lead. ‘Spirit’: Is Deepika Padukone out of Prabhas and Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Film Due to ‘Unprofessional’ Demands? Here’s What We Know.

Triptii Dimri in 'Spirit'

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Triptii Dimri (@tripti_dimri)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)