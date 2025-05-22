Filmmaker Sandeep Reddy Vanga, best known for helming Arjun Reddy (2017) and Animal (2023), is gearing up for his next big project titled Spirit. Telugu superstar Prabhas, who was last seen in Nag Ashwin's magnum opus Kalki 2898 AD (2024), will be playing the lead role in the film. The movie is set for a grand pan-India release, and speculations surrounding its casting have been doing the rounds on the internet. Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone was initially rumoured to be playing the female lead. However, the latest reports suggest that the Jawan actress is no longer a part of the film. ‘Spirit’: Mrunal Thakur To Star Opposite Prabhas, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan To Play Antagonists – Reports.

Deepika Padukone Dropped From ‘Spirit’ Due to Her Demands?

While fans were excited for Deepika Padukone and Prabhas' reunion with Spirit, the latest reports reveal that the actress is no longer a part of the film. According to Gulte, director Sandeep Reddy Vanga removed Deepika Padukone from the project due to her repeated clashes over her demands, which were deemed "unprofessional". The actress apparently requested for an 8-hour work day which would have meant about six hours of actual shooting time.

‘Spirit’ Annuncement

Reports also suggested that Deepika demanded a hefty remuneration along with a percentage of the film's profit. Furthermore, the actress refused to deliver her dialogue in Telugu. These issues are said to have frustrated Sandeep Reddy Vanga, prompting him to part ways with her. Who Is Ma Dong-seok Aka Don Lee? From ‘Train to Busan’ to ‘Unstoppable’ – Check Out a Few Must-Watch Movies of the South Korean Actor.

Earlier, a report in Pinkvilla suggested that the delay in Spirit's shoot was due to Deepika Padukone's pregnancy. The film was scheduled to begin shooting in 2014, but Deepika declined the role due to scheduling conflicts. However, the director came up with a revised schedule, promoting her return to the project. ‘Kalki 2898 AD’ Movie Review: Prabhas, Deepika Padukone and Amitabh Bachchan’s Sci-Fi Film Is Far From Perfect but Impresses With Nag Ashwin’s World-Building (LatestLY Exclusive).

Neither Deepika Padukone nor Sandeep Reddy Vanga have officially commented on the exit reports, but the casting reports have caused a massive stir online. Deepika Padukone, who was last seen in Kalki 2898 AD is also rumoured to be a part of Shah Rukh Khan's upcoming film King, directed by Pathaan director Siddharth Anand.

