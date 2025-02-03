R Madhavan, Nayanthara, and Siddharth play the main leads in Test, a Netflix film directed by S Sashikanth. Malayalam actress Meera Jasmine also has an important role in this cricket-based drama written by Suman Kumar. The teaser of Test was launched on February 3, 2025, and it looks like a compelling sports drama with powerful performances. Test Motion Poster: R Madhavan, Nayanthara, Siddharth Team Up for S Sashikanth’s Sports Drama (Watch Video).

Watch Teaser of 'Test':

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)