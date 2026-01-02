Veteran fund manager Siddhartha Bhaiya, Managing Director and Chief Investment Officer of Aequitas Investments, passed away at the age of 47 following a sudden cardiac arrest. The company confirmed that Bhaiya died on December 31, 2025, while on a family vacation in New Zealand. In an official statement, Aequitas said it was “with profound sadness” that it shared the news of his untimely demise, calling the loss a devastating blow to the firm and the wider investment community. Bhaiya was widely respected for his sharp investment acumen, disciplined approach to risk, and leadership in building Aequitas into a prominent player in portfolio management services, alternative investment funds, and offshore fund management. Tributes poured in from across the financial world. Market veteran Vikas Khemani described Bhaiya as “a great guy and a thorough professional,” calling his death a stark reminder of life’s fragility. Bhaiya is survived by his family. Dr Chandrashekhar Pakhmode Dies: Renowned Nagpur Neurosurgeon Passes Away at 50 Following Heart Attack.

Market Stalwart Siddhartha Bhaiya Passes Away Suddenly at 47

