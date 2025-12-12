A shocking incident of a stray dog attack has come to light from Maharashtra's Mumbai, where a canine attacked a school security guard. As per the CCTV footage of the incident, the dog attack took place on Thursday, December 11. It is reported that he incident occurred around 9.40 AM at Adarsh Vidyalaya School in Goregaon's Siddharth Nagar. The incident caught on camera shows the stray dog suddenly jumping and attacking the school security guard and biting him on the shoulder. The video also showed another security guard attacking the stray dog following the biting incident. Dog Attack in Ulhasnagar: Schoolgirl Attacked by Pack of Stray Dogs Near Mumbai, Shocking Video Surfaces.

Stray Dog Attacks Security Guard in Mumbai's Goregaon

सिद्धार्थ नगर, गोरेगांव पश्चिम में आवारा कुत्तों का आतंक! आवारा कुत्तों के हमले से स्थानीय लोग दहशत में हैं। आदर्श विद्यालय स्कूल के पास कुत्ते राहगीरों पर अचानक हमला कर रहे हैं, जिससे कई लोग घायल हुए हैं। सीसीटीवी फुटेज में एक कुत्ते को सिक्योरिटी गार्ड पर हमला करते देखा गया। pic.twitter.com/LoDX1910QV — Aman Kumar Dube (@Aman_Journo) December 12, 2025

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Official X Account of Aman Kumar Dube), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

