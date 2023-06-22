Thalapathy Vijay has turned a year older today. Fans are showering the Leo star with heartfelt birthday wishes on Twitter. From trending #HBDThalapathy Vijay to ‘Happy Birthday Thalaivaa’ and many others, these posts from Twitterati shows their love and respect towards the Tamil superstar. Some have even shared his throwback pics and praised his works as they wished him on his 49th birthday today. Let’s a take look at some of the posts below shared on the micro-blogging platform. Leo: Thalapathy Vijay Bashes Someone's Skull and Has Hyena for Company in First Look Poster From Lokesh Kanagaraj’s Next (View Pic).

'Vijay Anna'

'Happy Birthday Thalaivaa'

Love For Vijay

from my childhood to till now you're the only constant happiness , you never failed to entertain and spreading positivity , not only movie just your presence will make me happy everytime thanks for everything ♥️ Happy Birthday Thalaivaa forever your fan 🙇🏻 pic.twitter.com/wML37zRz5N — カーシック (@weirder__) June 21, 2023

Aww

Happy Birthday dearest @actorvijay 💕 May God bless you in every sphere of your life♥️🌿 Thanks for being my source of happiness & vim. I was in a state of apathetic torpor till your inspiring speeches reached my ears & revived my life💝 Love you♥️🌿#Leo#HBDThalapathyVIJAY pic.twitter.com/tattVTcPqk — SUGI🌸 (@SugiVJ_Tweetz) June 22, 2023

Ah-mazing

