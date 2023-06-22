Rejoice all Thalapathy Vijay fans, we have good news for you! On Vijay's birthday (June 22) the makers of Leo unveiled the first look poster of the film. Directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, Trisha Krishnan is playing the female lead in the film. In the poster, the South star looks fierce and has a hyena for company. Leo 'Naa Ready' Song Promo Out! Thalapathy Vijay's First Single From Upcoming Lokesh Kanagaraj Film To Be Out On June 22 (Watch Video).

Check Out The Tweet Here:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)