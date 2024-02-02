Thalapathy Vijay, following in the footsteps of iconic figures such as Kamal Haasan, Sivaji Ganesan, and others, has made a significant leap from the world of cinema into Tamil Nadu politics. According to PTI reports, the renowned South Indian actor has unveiled the name of his political party as Tamizha Vetri Kazhagam. On social media, he also announced his intention to contest in the upcoming 26th assembly election. Thalapathy Vijay to Enter Politics? Actor's Speech While Addressing Students in Chennai Goes Viral, Says 'Don't Vote for Money' (Watch Video).

Vijay's Post On Social Media:

