Vikram shared a new poster featuring Daniel Caltagirone new avatar from the film Thangalaan. He welcomed his fellow co-star on set and to social media and wrote "Welcoming the huntsman @DanCaltagirone to the sets of #Thangalaan and social media". The Tamil movie also stars Parvathy Thiruvothu and Malavika Mohanan in the lead roles.

View Daniel Caltagirone Poster Here:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)