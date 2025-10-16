Zaheer Iqbal and Sonakshi Sinha recently attended producer Ramesh Turani’s Diwali party, where the actor cheekily responded to ongoing pregnancy rumours surrounding his wife. As the couple posed for photographers, Zaheer playfully placed his hand on Sonakshi’s stomach, pretending to cradle a ‘baby bump.’ A visibly surprised Sonakshi immediately brushed his hand away, while Zaheer laughed it off, telling the paparazzi, “Mazaak kar rahe hain (I’m just joking).” The humorous moment quickly went viral, with fans calling it Zaheer’s clever way of shutting down speculation. The buzz began after Sonakshi’s appearance at designer Vikram Phadnis’ 35-year celebration, where her flowy red anarkali sparked pregnancy chatter online. While neither Sonakshi nor Zaheer have confirmed any such news, their playful chemistry at the Diwali bash made it clear that the couple is taking the rumours in stride. Sonakshi Sinha Sparks Pregnancy Buzz After Fans Notice Her Covering Belly While Posing With Husband Zaheer Iqbal at Vikram Phadnis’ 35th Anniversary Fashion Show (Watch Video)

Zaheer Iqbal Pranks Wife Sonakshi Sinha – Watch

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bolly Window (@bollywindow)

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Bollywindow Instagram), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)