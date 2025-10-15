Sonakshi Sinha and her husband Zaheer Iqbal turned heads as they attended designer Vikram Phadnis’ grand fashion show, celebrating his 35 years in the industry. The couple looked elegant, Sonakshi in a red floral Anarkali and Zaheer in a navy-blue bandhgala with white pants. However, their red-carpet appearance quickly fuelled pregnancy rumours after fans noticed Sonakshi repeatedly covering her midsection with her dupatta and hand while posing for the cameras. The actress, who has previously opened up about ignoring public scrutiny and focusing on her personal life, has not reacted to the latest buzz. Despite the chatter, the couple smiled for the paparazzi before heading inside to enjoy the show. Sonakshi Sinha Shares Heartwarming ‘Kiss’ Moment From Her 38th Birthday Celebrations With Husband Zaheer Iqbal (Watch Video)

Sonakshi Sinha Sparks Pregnancy Rumours at Vikram Phadnis’ Show – Watch

View this post on Instagram

