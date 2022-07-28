The Legend movie is currently running in theatres and fans who have managed to watch early shows of the film have shared their reviews on Twitter. Movie buffs are going gaga over Legend Saravanan’s performance in this film co-starring Urvashi Rautela (who marks her Tamil debut). Directed by JD Jerry, from the performances to the costumes and action drama, the film has opened to positive response from the audience. The Legend Trailer Reactions: Legend Saravanan Gets Heavily Trolled by Netizens for His Debut Film (Watch Video).

A Blast

Fascinating Theatre Experience

Legend's Day

Kudos To The Director

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)