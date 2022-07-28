The Legend movie is currently running in theatres and fans who have managed to watch early shows of the film have shared their reviews on Twitter. Movie buffs are going gaga over Legend Saravanan’s performance in this film co-starring Urvashi Rautela (who marks her Tamil debut). Directed by JD Jerry, from the performances to the costumes and action drama, the film has opened to positive response from the audience. The Legend Trailer Reactions: Legend Saravanan Gets Heavily Trolled by Netizens for His Debut Film (Watch Video).

A Blast

#TheLegend super hit talk 👌🥰 FDFS of #TheLegend was a BLAST. Never seen an entire theatre cheer, clap and laugh in unison once in every two minutes.. 🤪💥 Super gaa enjoy chesam 🤗🥳#TheLegendmovie Telugu version — YSRCP SMC Krishna District (@MedaramSampath) July 28, 2022

Fascinating Theatre Experience

#TheLegend, has been watched What a ride. Easily one of the most fascinating theatre experiences #Saravanan, has assembled a team who are at the top of their game, especially @Jharrisjayaraj, who is 🔥 The unintended humour in a largely self-aware film is a goldmine — செங்குவீரன் (@musicsakthi) July 28, 2022

Legend's Day

Okkarasari mass following thammudu sharvan anna duplicate fights #TheLegend #HappyLegendsDay pic.twitter.com/Qy9zICw4eF — nani pspk fan (@nanisumath29) July 28, 2022

Kudos To The Director

After three years My man name is ruling 🔥😭 The name is Harris ஜெயராஜ்🔥👑🍃 @Jharrisjayaraj Lot more to come Thalaiva ❤💕#TheLegend pic.twitter.com/4UgJPJwG3D — R O L E X സൂര്യ 45 (@Tommm_Jerryy) July 28, 2022

