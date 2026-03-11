A severe shortage of commercial LPG cylinders, triggered by the escalating West Asia conflict and supply disruptions at the Strait of Hormuz, has caused firewood prices to surge to Rs 8,000 per ton in Sivaganga and Karaikudi. As the geopolitical crisis chokes energy imports, small eateries and hotels have been forced to revert to wood-fired stoves to remain operational. The sudden demand has nearly doubled firewood costs, threatening the viability of the local hospitality sector. Local hotel owners report that the sudden surge in demand for alternative fuel has nearly doubled firewood costs in a matter of days. Many establishments have already trimmed their menus, removing items that require high gas consumption. The Karaikudi Hotel Owners Association has formally requested the state government to intervene, seeking a steady supply of commercial gas to prevent potential business closures and protect the livelihoods of thousands of workers in the hospitality sector. LPG Crisis in India: Gas Supply Issues Surface in Uttar Pradesh, Bihar As Government Moves to Ensure Availability.

Sivaganga Hotels Revert to Wood Stoves Amid West Asia Energy War

VIDEO | Sivaganga, Tamil Nadu: Firewood prices surge to Rs 8,000 per ton amid gas shortage in Karaikudi; hotel owners request govt to ensure steady supply. (Full video available on PTI Videos - https://t.co/n147TvrpG7) pic.twitter.com/WOWbCWQEMK — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) March 11, 2026

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