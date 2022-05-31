The trailer of businessman Saravanan’s film The Legend has failed to impress the audience. The film marks the actor's debut in Tamil films and the first glimpse of the movie is no less than a joke according to netizens. Many people took to Twitter to troll the actor, questioning why such a film is being made. Yaanai Trailer: Arun Vijay Looks Fierce In The Upcoming Action Drama Helmed By Director Hari.

Check Out The Trailer Below:

Check Out Some Reactions Below:

LOL!

*Ppl hyping Legend Saravana for fun* Me who lived through Sam Anderson era, Powerstar era and Devayani purushan era: pic.twitter.com/0N9oIA2EQO — agirlhasaname (@humandisaster13) May 30, 2022

HAHA!

I consider Legend Saravanan to be one of the most inspirational people ever. The level of confidence to see himself in the mirror everyday and then decide to star in a mass film is next level — Adithya Ravi (@Zuko1107) May 29, 2022

Oops!

What if Vikram tanks and Legend saravana is the dude saving tamil cinema — Akash Balaji (@Ah_kaasu) May 29, 2022

OMG!

Now my face looks like legend saravanan after shaving 😭 — Ivan (@ivandevesh) May 26, 2022

Hilarious!

I think Legend Saravanan doesn't exist in real life. This is an AI interpretation (built with complex algorithms) of what the Legend probably looks like based on various inputs from research scientists and developers. #TheLegendMovie https://t.co/HONv2Hat8v — Jeevithan (@pavada_saami) May 30, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)