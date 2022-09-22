After unveiling the first look and title of Ajith Kumar’s 61st film, Thunivu – No Guts No Glory, the makers have dropped second poster from the upcoming action thriller. Ajith’s look is all about ‘Mass + Class’ in H Vinoth’s directorial. Fans are not just going gaga over it, but some have even labelled his LIT look as ‘Vera Level’. Check out the second poster from Thunivu and what fans have said about it. Ajith Kumar’s 61st Action-Thriller Film Gets Title ‘Thunivu’, First Look Poster Now Out.

Thunivu Second Poster

Fans Loving It

Mass semma mass Ak Anna 🔥💪❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ — Murugan (@Murugan15378651) September 22, 2022

LIT

Podu 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥❤️‍🔥 — Vijay Raghavan (@Vadaiseller) September 22, 2022

True That

Vera level 💥🔥🔥 — Sasi Kumar (@SasiKum59918812) September 22, 2022

Mass + Class

Ak masss 🔥💥💞 — Mohan (@Mohan03809158) September 22, 2022

