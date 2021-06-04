South actress Kajal Aggarwal has signed her next project. As she will be seen in filmmaker Tathagata Singha's slice-of-life flick titled Uma. Kajal will play the lead role as Uma. The movie is said to be produced by Avishek Ghosh and Mantraraj Paliwal.

Check Out The Announcement:

FILM ANNOUNCEMENT: KAJAL AGGARWAL IN & AS #UMA... #KajalAggarwal will head the cast of #Uma... A slice of life film... Directed by ad filmmaker Tathagata Singha... Produced by Avishek Ghosh and Mantraraj Paliwal [#Miraj Group]... Remaining cast will be announced later. pic.twitter.com/E62o2B8KOM — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) June 4, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)