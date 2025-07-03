‘Ramayana’: Sargun Mehta REACTS As Ravi Dubey Joins Ranbir Kapoor and Nitesh Tiwari’s Mythological Film, Pens Emotional Note and Says ‘ My Heart Swells With Love and Gratitude’ (View Post)

The first teaser for Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana featuring Ranbir Kapoor and Yash was unveiled on Thursday (July 3). The three-minute glimpse from the mythological film promised the ultimate good vs bad battle in the most epic way. In the video, the main cast is also introduced in the most stunning fashion. We are introduced to Sai Pallavi as Sita and Ravi Dubey as Lakshman. Following this, Ravi Dubey's wife, Sargun Mehta, penned an emotional note for her husband. Sharing the teaser of Ramayana on her Instagram handle, the actress wrote, "2026 ki diwali ka intezaar meri zindagi ka sabse lamba intezaar hoga. My heart is so so full. Every time I see the teaser, read the names on the poster, my heart swells with love and gratitude. Shukar shukar shukar

JAI SHRI RAM, OM NAMAH SHIVAY." Check out her post below. ‘Ramayana’ FIRST Glimpse Reactions: Netizens Blown by the Visual Artistry in Nitesh Tiwari, Ranbir Kapoor and Yash’s Mythological Film, Say ‘This Is How You Present a Magnum Opus’ (Watch Video).

Sargun Mehta Cheers for Hubby Ravi Dubey After ‘Ramayana’ Teaser Release

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sargun Mehta (@sargunmehta)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)