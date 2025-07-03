‘Ramayana’: Sargun Mehta REACTS As Ravi Dubey Joins Ranbir Kapoor and Nitesh Tiwari’s Mythological Film, Pens Emotional Note and Says ‘ My Heart Swells With Love and Gratitude’ (View Post)

    ‘Ramayana’: Sargun Mehta REACTS As Ravi Dubey Joins Ranbir Kapoor and Nitesh Tiwari’s Mythological Film, Pens Emotional Note and Says ‘ My Heart Swells With Love and Gratitude’ (View Post)

    The much-anticipated first teaser for Nitesh Tiwari's 'Ramayana' starring Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi ad Yash was released today (July 3). Ravi Dubey is also playing a lead role in the mythological film as Laxman. Here's how the actor's wife Sargun Mehta reacted to the first glimpse!

    ‘Ramayana’: Sargun Mehta REACTS As Ravi Dubey Joins Ranbir Kapoor and Nitesh Tiwari’s Mythological Film, Pens Emotional Note and Says ‘ My Heart Swells With Love and Gratitude’ (View Post)
    Sargun Mehta, Ravi Dubey; Ramayana Poster (Photo Credits: Instagram)
    Socially Team Latestly| Jul 03, 2025 05:14 PM IST

    The first teaser for Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana featuring Ranbir Kapoor and Yash was unveiled on Thursday (July 3). The three-minute glimpse from the mythological film promised the ultimate good vs bad battle in the most epic way. In the video, the main cast is also introduced in the most stunning fashion. We are introduced to Sai Pallavi as Sita and Ravi Dubey as Lakshman. Following this, Ravi Dubey's wife, Sargun Mehta, penned an emotional note for her husband. Sharing the teaser of Ramayana on her Instagram handle, the actress wrote, "2026 ki diwali ka intezaar meri zindagi ka sabse lamba intezaar hoga. My heart is so so full. Every time I see the teaser, read the names on the poster, my heart swells with love and gratitude. Shukar shukar shukar

    JAI SHRI RAM, OM NAMAH SHIVAY." Check out her post below. ‘Ramayana’ FIRST Glimpse Reactions: Netizens Blown by the Visual Artistry in Nitesh Tiwari, Ranbir Kapoor and Yash’s Mythological Film, Say ‘This Is How You Present a Magnum Opus’ (Watch Video).

    Sargun Mehta Cheers for Hubby Ravi Dubey After ‘Ramayana’ Teaser Release

     

    View this post on Instagram

     

    A post shared by Sargun Mehta (@sargunmehta)

