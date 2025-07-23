Prior to its theatrical release, Vishnu Manchu's magnum opus Kannappa created a lot of hype among fans due to its mythological theme and star-studded cast. Reportedly made on a grand budget of INR 200crore, Kannappa managed to gross just INR 43 crore at the worldwide box office. While Vishnu Manchu had earlier said that he plans to release Kannappa on OTT 0 weeks after its theatrical release, latest reports suggest that the Telugu movie will be made available online soon. According to reports, Kannappa will stream on Amazon Prime Video from July 25, 2025. However, an official confirmation by the streaming platform is yet to be made. Directed by Mukesh S Singh, Kannappa stars Prabhas, Kajal Aggarwal, Madhoo, Mohan Babu, Preity Mukundhan, Akshay Kumar and Mohanlal. ‘Kannappa’ Movie Review: Vishnu Manchu’s Mythological Saga Is an Exhausting Watch Despite Akshay Kumar, Prabhas and Mohanlal’s Star Cameos (LatestLY Exclusive).

‘Kannappa’ OTT Release Update

Watch the Trailer of ‘Kannappa’

