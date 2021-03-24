Power Star Pawan Kalyan is returning to the big screen after a gap of two years with Vakeel Saab. Fans are already excited with superstar's first look poster is out and the film is also slated to release on April 9. Good news for Pawan Kalyan fans is that the official trailer of Vakeel Saab will be out on Holi, March 29. The film also stars Nivetha Thomas, Anjali, Ananya Nagalla and Shruti Haasan among others.

Check Out Taran Adarsh's Tweet Below:

