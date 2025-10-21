Team India cricketers are currently in Australia and playing in the ODI series against them. The first ODI at Perth was rain-curtailed and eventually Australia secured a comfortable victory in it. India will take on Australia in the second ODI at Adelaide on October 23. Amid this, as the nation of India celebrate Diwali, a few Indian cricketers join in the fun. Team India cricketer Arshdeep Singh shared a funny reel on social media alongside Kuldeep Yadav. In the reel Arshdeep Singh was asking Kuldeep 'Diwali to aa gayi, Pataake kaha hai'. Arshdeep kept repeating the question and Kuldeep gave some funny answers. Both of them laughed and so did the fans. Happy Diwali 2025: India’s Talismanic Batter Virat Kohli Extends Wishes on Deepavali, Says ‘May Your Home Be Filled With Warmth and Love’.

Arshdeep Singh Shares Funny Reel With Kuldeep Yadav

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Arshdeep Singh (@_arshdeep.singh__)

