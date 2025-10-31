Rohit Arya, the Mumbai filmmaker who held 19 people, including 17 children, hostage at RA Studio in Powai on Thursday, October 20, was shot dead by Mumbai Police after an intense rescue operation. According to Arya, the Maharashtra government owed him INR 2 crore for an urban sanitation and cleanliness drive led by his company, Apsara Media Entertainment Network. Arya made that claim in a video released before the hostage crisis. He also said he wanted answers to what he called 'simple, moral, and ethical' demands, though he did not offer specifics. Meanwhile, a video of Anjali Arya, Rohit Arya's wife, has surfaced on social media, wherein she can be seen expressing an emotional outburst. In the video, Anjali Arya can be heard saying, "We are fed up. Let him die. How much shall I do? Only I know how much I am doing." Mumbai Hostage Scare: INR 2 Crore Dues for School Project Called ‘Swachhta Monitor’ Drove Rohit Arya to Plan Hostage Drama at RA Studio in Powai.

‘Let Him Die’: Rohit Arya’s Wife Anjali Arya’s Emotional Outburst

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lokshahi Marathi (@lokshahimarathi)

Rohit Arya Takes Over 20 Children Hostage

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Lokshahi Marathi), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

