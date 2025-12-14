Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Sunday, December 14, praised former Khanapur MLA and AICC secretary Dr Anjali Nimbalkar for saving the life of a woman passenger during a Goa–New Delhi flight. Calling her intervention an act of service beyond public office, the Chief Minister said her timely response helped avert a tragedy mid-air. In a post on X, Siddaramaiah said Dr Nimbalkar rushed to assist an American woman who fell ill shortly after take-off from Goa, complaining of severe chest pain and breathing distress. A trained medical professional, Dr Nimbalkar, assessed the situation, administered emergency care, including CPR, and monitored the passenger for nearly one-and-a-half hours until her condition stabilised. Kota: Businessman Collapses After Sudden Heart Attack in Rajasthan, Showroom Owner’s Timely CPR Saves His Life; Video Surfaces.

Ex-MLA Dr Anjali Nimbalkar Revives US Passenger With CPR Mid-Air

Deeply moved and incredibly proud to hear about the remarkable presence of mind and compassion shown by former Khanapur MLA Dr. Anjali Nimbalkar during a Goa–New Delhi flight. When an American woman suffered a medical emergency mid-air, Dr. Anjali instantly rose to the occasion… pic.twitter.com/CE65RVxl0Q — Siddaramaiah (@siddaramaiah) December 14, 2025

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Official X Account of Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)