India is celebrating Diwali 2025 on October 2025. It being a festival of lights, people have lit their houses, roads while they offer prayers at home with their family and celebrate crackers. Celebrities, Sportspersons, movie stars alike have wished their fans on this auspicious occasion. Amid them, was former Indian cricketer and legend Sachin Tendulkar. Tendulkar shared a picture with his wife Anjali Tendulkar, both dressed in traditional attire and wished fans 'warmth, laughter, and light of Diwali'. Happy Diwali 2025: Virat Kohli Extends Deepavali Greetings to Fans, Shares Instagram Story.

Sachin Tendulkar Wishes Happy Diwali to Fans

From our home to yours, wishing you all the warmth, laughter, and light of Diwali. 🪔✨ आप सभी को दीपावली की हार्दिक शुभकामनाएँ। pic.twitter.com/hb9nKGhY7A — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) October 20, 2025

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Sachin Tendulkar). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)