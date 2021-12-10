Varun Tej Konidela starrer Ghani was scheduled to be released in theatres during the time of Christmas this year, on December 24. But the makers have announced that they have decided to reschedule the release date as there are a lot of other films to release in coming weeks. In order to avoid clashes and so that no business is hampered, the team has decided to postpone Ghani. They have also assured that Ghani would be releasing only in theatres and the new release date would be announced soon.

Statement On Ghani Getting Postponed

