Virata Parvam is all set to have its OTT premiere on Netflix on July 1. Earlier, the romantic-action film was released in theatres on June 17. The Telugu film stars Sai Pallavi and Rana Daggubati in major roles, Priyamani, Nandita Das, Naveen Chandra, Zarina Wahab, Easwari Rao and Sai Chand in supporting roles. The movie will drop on Netflix on Telugu, Malayalam and Tamil languages simultaneously. Virata Parvam Trailer: Rana Daggubati, Sai Pallavi's Intense Love Saga Is High on Violence and Emotions (Watch Video).

Check Out The Instagram Post Below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Netflix India (@netflix_in)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)