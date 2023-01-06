A video of VJ Sunny, winner of Bigg Boss Telugu 5, has gone viral across social media platforms. It is a CCTV footage that shows him heading to an ATM and running away with a bag of full cash. But has he really robbed money? Well, here’s the truth. The video of VJ Sunny’s ATM robbery that has set internet on fire is the promotion of his upcoming web-series that is titled as ATM. Take a look at the posts below: VJ Sunny Wins Bigg Boss Telugu 5, Defeats Shanmukh with a Huge Margin of Votes.

VJ Sunny ATM Robbery Video

The Truth Behind VJ Sunny’s Viral Video

