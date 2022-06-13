Arun Vijay’s rural entertainer Yaanai was scheduled to be released in theatres on June 17. The film helmed by director Hari has been postponed to July 1. Kamal Haasan’s Vikram, which released in theatres on June 3, is running housefull across theatres in Tamil Nadu and dominating the box office. For its successful run the makers of Yaanai decided to postpone the release of the film. Yaanai Trailer: Arun Vijay Looks Fierce In The Upcoming Action Drama Helmed By Director Hari (Watch Video).

Arun Vijay’s Film Yaanai Postponed

