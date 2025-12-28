Match 14 of the Big Bash League will see league leaders Melbourne Stars take on Sydney Thunder in BBL 2025-26 in hopes of keeping their undefeated streak intact. The Melbourne Stars vs Sydney Thunder BBL 2025-26 will be played on December 28 at the Perth Stadium in Perth, and will start at 1:45 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). Star Sports Network is the official broadcast partner of the Big Bash League 2025-26 in India and will therefore provide live telecast viewing options for the BBL 2025-26 on its TV channels. Fans can get live streaming viewing options for the Melbourne Stars vs Sydney Thunder BBL 2025-26 match online on the JioHotstar mobile app and website. Sam Konstas Plays Sensational Reverse Scoop to Hit Liam Haskett For A Boundary During Sydney Thunder vs Brisbane Heat BBL 2025-26 Match (Watch Video).

It’s that time again…😍 Big Bash League schedule is out, get ready for non-stop cricket action as some big hitters take the centre stage! 🔥🔥#BBL Starts ➡ SUN, DEC, 14, 1:45 PM on Star Sports & JioHotstar pic.twitter.com/99S0M0POZs — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) December 12, 2025

