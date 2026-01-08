Match 27 of the Big Bash League 2025-26 will see the Melbourne Stars welcome the Sydney Sixers on January 8. The Melbourne Stars vs Sydney Sixers BBL 2025-26 will start at 1:45 PM Indian Standard Time (IST) and will be played at Melbourne Cricket Ground. The STA vs SIX BBL 2025-26 match will pit two Pakistan star players Haris Rauf and Babar Azam against each other, which will be fasinating for fans. Star Sports Network is the official broadcast partner of the Big Bash League 2025-26 in India and will therefore provide live telecast viewing options for the BBL 2025-26 on its TV channels. Fans can get live streaming viewing options for the Perth Scorchers vs Adelaide Strikers BBL 2025-26 match online on the JioHotstar mobile app and website. Babar Azam Facing ‘Mental Stress’ as Family Pressures Him Into Cousin Marriage, Claims Pakistan Journalist.

Melbourne Stars vs Sydney Sixers BBL 2025–26 Live Streaming Online

It’s that time again…😍 Big Bash League schedule is out, get ready for non-stop cricket action as some big hitters take the centre stage! 🔥🔥#BBL Starts ➡ SUN, DEC, 14, 1:45 PM on Star Sports & JioHotstar pic.twitter.com/99S0M0POZs — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) December 12, 2025

