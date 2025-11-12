Pakistan commence the three-match ODI series against Sri Lanka with a victory and they take 1-0 lead in the series with this win. Pakistan and Sri Lanka engaged in a thrilling encounter at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi and it was the hosts Pakistan who eventually emerged as the winners by 6 runs. Pakistan batted first in the game and posted a competitive 299/5 riding on the century from Salman Ali Agha and the half-century from Hussain Talat. Wanindu Hasaranga was the pick of the Sri Lanka bowlers with three wickets. Chasing it, Wanindu Hasaranga scored a half-century and almost took Sri Lanka to victory, but Haris Rauf's four-wicket haul helped Pakistan defend the score in the end. Babar Azam Catch Video: Watch Star Pakistan Cricket Grab Flying One-Handed Catch to Dismiss Sadeera Samarawickrama During PAK vs SL 1st ODI 2025.

Pakistan Defeat Sri Lanka By 6 Runs

A thrilling finish in Rawalpindi as Pakistan clinch the opening ODI against Sri Lanka 💪#PAKvSL 📝: https://t.co/EXyJRfYR8D pic.twitter.com/0pOJ82sr2c — ICC (@ICC) November 11, 2025

